‘House of Gucci’ Trailer #2: Lady Gaga Shakes Up the Family

The new trailer for House of Gucci opens with Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani explaining that while she may not be a particularly ethical person, she’s fair. The remainder of the two and a half minute trailer explores Patrizia’s introduction to Maurizio Gucci, their relationship, and how Patrizia’s desire to reinvent the Gucci brand is met with resistance by the old guard.

Adam Driver stars as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino is Aldo Gucci, and an unrecognizable Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci. Jack Huston is Domenico De Sole and Salma Hayek plays Pina Auriemma.

The 2021 film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed and was directed by four-time Oscar nominee Ridley Scott. Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna adapted Forden’s book for the screen.

Ridley Scott, Giannina Scott, Kevin J. Walsh, and Mark Huffam serve as producers, with Aidan Elliott, Kevin Ulrich, Marco Valerio Pugini, Megan Ellison, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth executive producing.

House of Gucci is targeting a November 24, 2021 theatrical release. The drama’s earned an R rating for language, some sexual content, and brief nudity and violence.

The Plot:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.







