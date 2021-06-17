‘How It Ends’ New Trailer: A Lighthearted Look at the End of the World

Given the year we’ve just endured, it’s not a stretch to believe the world’s about to end courtesy of a gigantic meteor. The new trailer for How It Ends finds Zoe Lister-Jones chatting with her younger self as she attempts to figure out how to spend her last few hours on earth.

The huge ensemble includes Cailee Spaeny, Olivia Wilde, Fred Armisen, Whitney Cummings, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Helen Hunt. Nick Kroll, Lamorne Morris, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Tawny Newsome, Finn Wolfhard, and Logan Marshall Green also star in what’s described as a feel-good apocalyptic comedy.

The cast also includes Bobby Lee, Glenn Howerton, Ayo Edebiri, Sharon Van Etten, Paul W. Downs, Raymond Cham Jr., Angelique Cabral, Rob Huebel, Paul Scheer, and Pauly Shore.

David Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones co-wrote, produced, and directed the R-rated comedy.

How It Ends screened at Sundance Film Festival and SXSW, and will screen during this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. MGM’s planning to release the film on digital and in limited theaters on July 20, 2021.

The Plot:

Freewheeling Liza (Lister-Jones) scores an invite to one last wild party before the world ends. But making it there won’t be easy, after her car is stolen, and the clock is ticking on her plan to tie up loose ends with friends and family. Accompanied by her younger self (Spaeny), Liza embarks on a hilarious journey across Los Angeles, running into an eclectic cast of characters.