‘Titans’ Season 3 Teaser Trailer: Gotham Breeds a Special Class of Criminal

The official teaser trailer for Titans season three features Dick Grayson/Nightwing describing his city. “This is Gotham. This city breeds a special class of criminal. People die here…people like us,” warns Dick.

The one-minute teaser arrives a month out from the series’ return on August 12, 2021 on HBO Max. Season three will debut with the release of the first three episodes. The remaining new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The Titans season three cast includes Brenton Thwaites as “Dick Grayson” aka “Nightwing,” Anna Diop as “Kory Anders” aka “Starfire,” Teagan Croft as “Rachel Roth” aka “Raven,” Ryan Potter as “Gar Logan” aka “Beast Boy,” and Conor Leslie as “Donna Troy” aka “Wonder Girl.” Curran Walters is “Jason Todd” aka “Red Hood,” Joshua Orpin is “Conner Kent” aka “Superboy,” Alan Ritchson is “Hank Hall” aka “Hawk,” Minka Kelly is “Dawn Granger” aka “Dove,” and Damaris Lewis is “Blackfire.”

Savannah Welch plays “Barbara Gordon” and Vincent Kartheiser is “Dr. Jonathan Crane.” Season three will introduce Jay Lycurgo in the recurring role of “Tim Drake.”

The series is based on DC characters and was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti. Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter executive produce the Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television, production.

The Plot, Courtesy of HBO Max:

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.







