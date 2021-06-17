Anchorman co-stars Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd reunite for the upcoming Apple Original limited series, The Shrink Next Door. Described as a dark comedy, the series is inspired by the true story of the strange relationship between a psychiatrist and one of his patients.

In addition to Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, The Shrink Next Door‘s cast includes Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson.

The eight-episode series is set to premiere on Friday, November 12, 2021 on Apple TV+. The series will kick off with the release of three episodes followed by a new episode on subsequent Fridays.

Emmy, Golden Globe, BAFTA, WGA Award winner Georgia Pritchett wrote the series which is based on the hit podcast by Wondery and Bloomberg Media. The podcast’s host, Joe Nocera, is involved in the series as a co-executive producer.

Michael Showalter and Jesse Peretz direct the limit series, with Showalter serving as an executive producer along with Semi-Formal Productions’ Jordana Mollick. Georgia Pritchett, Paul Rudd, and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal also executive produce.

Wondery’s Marshall Lewy, Hernan Lopez, and Aaron Hart serve as executive producers along with Jared Sandberg, Katie Boyce, and Francesca Levy for Bloomberg Media.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Inspired by true events, The Shrink Next Door details the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell). Over the course of their relationship, the all-too-charming Ike slowly inserts himself into Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s Hamptons home and persuading Marty to name him president of the family business.

The series explores how a seemingly normal doctor-patient dynamic morphs into an exploitative relationship filled with manipulation, power grabs, and dysfunction at its finest.







