‘I Care A Lot’ Trailer: Rosamund Pike vs. Dianne Wiest

Netflix’s official trailer for I Care A Lot finds Rosamund Pike meeting her match when she tries to take on Dianne Wiest. If the movie’s half as good as the trailer, I Care A Lot‘s going to be a fun, albeit temporary, diversion from everything going on in the world.

In addition to Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) and two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway, Hannah and Her Sisters), the cast includes Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, Macon Blair, Alicia Witt, Damian Young, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

J Blakeson wrote, directed, and produced the Netflix release. Teddy Schwarzman, Ben Stillman, and Michael Heimler also produced, with Andrea Ajemian and Sacha Guttenstein executive producing.

I Care a Lot will premiere on February 19, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Poised with sharklike self-assurance, Marla Grayson (Pike) is a professional, court-appointed guardian for dozens of elderly wards whose assets she seizes and cunningly bilks through dubious but legal means. It’s a well-oiled racket that Marla and her business-partner and lover Fran (González) use with brutal efficiency on their latest “cherry,” Jennifer Peterson (Wiest) — a wealthy retiree with no living heirs or family. But when their mark turns out to have an equally shady secret of her own and connections to a volatile gangster (Dinklage), Marla is forced to level up in a game only predators can play — one that’s neither fair, nor square.









