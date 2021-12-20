‘I Want You Back’ Trailer Starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate (Married) and Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) hatch a plot to break-up their exes’ new relationships in the trailer for Amazon Studios’ I Want You Back. The R-rated romantic comedy from Big Time Adolescence‘s Jason Orley finds new friends determined to get back with their former partners, no matter what it takes.

In addition to Charlie Day and Jenny Slate, I Want You Back stars Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood as the exes. Manny Jacinto, Clark Backo, Mason Gooding, Dylan Gelula, Jami Gertz, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm also star.

Love, Simon writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger wrote the screenplay and produced along with The Safran Company’s Peter Safran and John Rickard.

Amazon Studios has set a February 11, 2022 premiere date on Prime Video.

The Plot:

Peter (Day) and Emma (Slate) are total strangers, but when they meet, one thing instantly bonds them: they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne (Rodriguez) and Noah (Eastwood), on the same weekend. As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan (Jacinto) and Noah with Ginny (Backo).

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.







