First Look: ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer

The goofy opossum brothers from the Ice Age franchise star in Disney+’s The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild. In the new animated film, Crash and Eddie team up with a weasel named Buck Wild to save their friends.

The voice cast features Simon Pegg (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Vincent Tong (Ninjago), Aaron Harris, and Justina Machado (One Day at a Time). Ice Age: Continental Drift producer John C. Donkin directs from a screenplay by Jim Hecht (Ice Age: The Meltdown), Ray DeLaurentis (Fairly Odd Parents), and Will Schifrin (Bunsen is a Beast). Ice Age veteran Lori Forte serves as executive producer.

Disney+ has set a January 28, 2022 premiere date.

Disney+ released the following description of the animated film:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.







