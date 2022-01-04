‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette: Ming-Na Wen on Playing Fennec Shand

The new one-minute featurette for Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett focuses on Ming-Na Wen and the character she plays, Fennec Shand. “When I showed up on The Mandalorian season one, I died,” recalls Ming-Na Wen, laughing. “But by the grace of The Force, I was resurrected.”

The new featurette includes scenes of Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison who plays the titular role in the newest addition to the Star Wars franchise. “She has a great spark. We have great chemistry and it’s always good when the camera can capture a little bit of that vibe that happens between two actors when they’re going at it,” says Morrison.

Executive producer/director Robert Rodriguez also praised Wen’s portrayal of Fennec and the chemistry between the two main characters. “I love working with Ming-Na. She plays Fennec as the ultimate foil to Boba. They balance each other out,” says Rodriguez.

In addition to Robert Rodriguez, executive producers include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Season one premiered on December 29, 2021 and new episodes drop on Wednesdays.

Disney+ released the following synopsis of the series:

The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.







