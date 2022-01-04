‘The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’ Trailer

Kristen Bell drinks a lot and watches her neighbors in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. A twisted take on psychological thrillers like The Woman in the Window and The Girl on the Train, the new trailer finds Kristen Bell spying on her neighbors, progressing from wine to vodka, and possibly witnessing a murder.

Michael Ealy, Tom Riley, Mary Holland, Cameron Britton, Samsara Yett, Christina Anthony, Benjamin Levy Aguilar also star. The series with the cumbersome title was created by Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson, and Larry Dorf. Ramras, Davidson, and Dorf executive produce along with Kristen Bell, Michael Lehmann, and Gloria Sanchez Productions’ Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, and Brittney Segal.

The eight-episode half-hour limited series will premiere on Friday, January 28, 2022.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbor (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter (Samsara Yett) move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.









