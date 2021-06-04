‘Infinite’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg Develops a Very Special Skill Set

Director Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer) brings D. Eric Maikranz’s The Reincarnationist Papers to the screen with Infinite, an action-packed thriller starring Mark Wahlberg. The new trailer for the Paramount+ Original Movie finds Wahlberg discovering he’s been reincarnated multiple times and has retained knowledge from each of his prior lives.

In addition to Mark Wahlberg, the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Liz Carr, Toby Jones, and Dylan O’Brien.

Infinite will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Ian Shorr adapted Maikranz’s book and Wahlberg, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Mark Huffam, John Zaozirny, and Stephen Levinson served as producers. Director Antoine Fuqua, Rafi Crohn, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, and Valerii An executive produced.

The Plot, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Infinite is a high-octane sci-fi action film from Paramount Pictures that delves into the concept of reincarnation through spectacular visuals and nuanced characters who must use memories and skills from past lives to ensure the future.

For Evan McCauley (Wahlberg), skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited haunt his daily life. Self-medicated and on the brink of a mental breakdown, Evan is sought by a secret group that call themselves “Infinites,” revealing to him that his memories may be real—but they are from multiple past lives. The Infinites bring Evan into their extraordinary world, where a gifted few are given the ability to be reborn with their memories and knowledge accumulated over centuries.

With critical secrets buried in his past, Evan must work with the Infinites to unlock the answers in his memories in a race against time to save humanity from one of their own (Ejiofor) who seeks to end all life to stop what he views as the cursed, endless cycle of reincarnation.







