‘Jungle Cruise’ Dueling Trailers: Dwayne Johnson vs Emily Blunt

Dwayne Johnson introduces the “Skipper Frank” trailer (#TeamFrank) by calling Jungle Cruise the epic summer movie event. “The timing of this movie getting released couldn’t be better as we are all trying to get on the other side of Covid,” says Johnson before showing off one of two new trailers released a month out from the film’s premiere.

Emily Blunt introduces the other trailer spotlighting her character, Dr. Lily Houghton (#TeamLily). Blunt is sure her trailer’s the official one and labels Johnson’s trailer desperate, delusional, and sad, and claims it bears no relation to the film they made. “It was like the trailer had lost its mind,” says Blunt. “This is the true-to-life trailer of our extraordinary film that follows my character, Dr. Lily Houghton. She’s like Indiana Jones – she is brave and fearless and wild and she’s brilliant-minded and humble, and she’s going to be the one to take you down the Amazon River on this adventure of a lifetime.”

In addition to Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, the cast includes Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. Jaume Collet-Serra directs from a screenplay by Michael Green, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa (story by Ficarra, Requa, John Norville, and Josh Goldstein).

Disney’s Jungle Cruise sails into theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

The Plot:

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila — his ramshackle-but-charming boat.

Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities — possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate — and mankind’s — hangs in the balance.







