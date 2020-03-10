Disney’s released a new trailer and poster for the theme park-inspired action-adventure film, Jungle Cruise. The trailer sets up the big adventure researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and riverboat captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) embark on in search of a mythical tree with magical healing powers.

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez (American Crime Story), Jack Whitehall (Good Omens), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Paul Giamatti (Billions).

Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows, Run All Night) directed from a screenplay by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa (story by Ficarra, Requa, and Michael Green). John Davis, John Fox, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and Beau Flynn produce, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield executive producing.

Disney will release Jungle Cruise in theaters on July 24, 2020.

The Plot:

“Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine.

Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.”







