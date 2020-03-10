All Rise Season 1 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of “Tale of Three Arraignments”

Trouble’s brewing for Lola and Mark on CBS’s All Rise season one episode 18. Episode 18, “The Tale of Three Arraignments,” was directed by Claudia Yarmy from a script by Denitria Harris-Lawrence.

Episode 18 airs on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Guest stars include Ryan Michelle Bathe, Nicholas Christopher, Raven Bowens, Greg Tarzan Davis, Steven Williams, Michael Beach, Andrew Hwang, and Romeo Brown.

Season one of the drama stars Simone Missick as Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel as Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger as Lisa Benner, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky.

Reggie Lee, Lindsey Gort, Todd Williams, Audrey Corsa, and Suzanne Cryer are recurring guest stars.

“The Tale of Three Arraignments” Plot – Lola and Mark find themselves in trouble for pushing their bosses too hard in their pursuit of justice and fair play. As punishment, Lola is assigned to arraignment court for the week, while Mark is bumped down to the Charge Evaluation Unit. Also, their best friend from law school, powerhouse attorney Rachel Audubon (Ryan Michelle Bathe), is there to witness it all.







Details on All Rise, Courtesy of CBS:

“All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.”