‘Jurassic World Dominion’ NBC Olympics Spot: Dinosaurs Shock Winter Olympians

Dinosaurs surprise three world-class athletes as they prepare for the Beijing Winter Olympics in this new Jurassic World Dominion NBC Olympics spot. The prehistoric creatures shock snowboarder Shaun White, figure-skater Nathan Chen, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin who mistakenly assumed they were alone while practicing their sports.

The two-minute video’s set to a new version of John Williams’ classic Jurassic Park theme song.

Jurassic World Dominion stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing. Returning Jurassic Park franchise players also include Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and DeWanda Wise also star.

Colin Trevorrow returns to direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael (story by Trevorrow and Derek Connolly). Trevorrow also executive produces along with Alexandra Derbyshire. Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley serve as producers.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will release Jurassic World Dominion in theaters on June 10, 2022.