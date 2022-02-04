Apple TV+ just announced the anthology series Roar will premiere on Friday, April 15, 2022, with all eight episodes available for binge-watching. Described as a female-driven darkly comedic comedy, the star-studded cast includes Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours), Emmy winner Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), and Emmy nominee Issa Rae (Insecure).

Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Godless, Nurse Jackie), SAG Award nominee Alison Brie (GLOW), Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin (GLOW), Meera Syal (The Split), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), and Kara Hayward (The Shadow Diaries) also star.

The premiere date announcement was accompanied by the release of the first four official photos.

The series is based on short stories by Cecelia Ahern and was created by showrunners and executive producers Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. Additional executive producers include Blossom Films’ Nicole Kidman and Per Saari along with author Cecelia Ahern through Greenlight Go. Per Capita Productions’ Theresa Park and Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, and Allie Goss also executive produce.

The anthology series is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

The Plot, Courtesy of Apple TV+:

Roar offers an insightful, poignant, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. Featuring a unique blend of magical realism, familiar domestic and professional scenarios, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories mirror the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. How they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resiliency that exists within themselves, and with all women.









