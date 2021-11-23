Step back in time 65 million years to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth with the five-minute special prologue to Jurassic World: Dominion. The new video shows what it might have been like back when T-Rexes, Velociraptors, Triceratops, and other creatures roamed the planet before being wiped out by a meteor.

The video, which was directed by Jurassic World: Dominion director Colin Trevorrow, includes seven dinosaurs who have yet to be featured in a Jurassic film. The special prologue video ends with the action picking up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, revealing a freed T-Rex is intent on wreaking havoc at a drive-in theater.

Jurassic World: Dominion stars Chris Pratt reprising his role as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as Claire Dearing. The 2022 film welcomes back Jurassic franchise veterans Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu.

The cast also includes Mamoudou Athie (Oh Jerome), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It).

Director Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. Trevorrow, Steven Spielberg, and Alexandra Derbyshire executive produce, with Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley producing.

Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment will release Jurassic World: Dominion in theaters on June 10, 2022.







