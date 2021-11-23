‘This Is Us’ Season 6 Episode 1 First Photos and Teaser Trailer

NBC’s just released the first photos from season six episode one of This Is Us. The critically acclaimed, award-winning drama is coming to an end with the sixth season which promises to be emotionally heartwrenching as we bid farewell to the Pearsons for good….unless they decide to make a follow-up movie or spinoff series.

In addition to the first batch of season six photos, the network released a super short teaser trailer teasing the release of the official season six trailer on Thanksgiving.

Season five left off with a leap forward in time that left viewers wondering what happened to Kate and Toby’s marriage. The just-released photos show Kate with Philip, Randall and Beth still very much in love, and Kevin back on the studio lot. Plus, we get to see at least Randall and his family celebrating the Big Three’s 41st birthday. And there are two photos from the past of Rebecca and Jack. The teaser trailer shows present-day Rebecca struggling to accept her advancing Alzheimer’s.

The sixth and final season stars Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson, Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as

Kevin, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, and Chris Sullivan as Toby.

NBC’s set to launch the final season on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9pm ET/PT with an episode titled “The Challenger.”

The Plot, Courtesy of NBC:

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson).

This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death.