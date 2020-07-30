‘Kajillionaire’ with Evan Rachel Wood New Trailer and Photos

Focus Features has released the official trailer for the comedy film, Kajillionaire, starring Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and featuring the song “Mr. Lonely” by Angel Olsen and Emile Mosseri. The studio’s also released a new poster along with a few new photos from the 2020 release.

Evan Rachel Wood’s fellow cast members include Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin), two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water, The Visitor), and three-time Oscar nominee Debra Winger (Shadowlands, Terms of Endearment, An Officer and a Gentleman).

Miranda July (Me and You and Everyone We Know) wrote and directed Kajillionaire, with Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Youree Henley producing.

Focus Features has set an optimistic theatrical release date of September 18, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of Focus Features:

From acclaimed writer/director Miranda July comes a profoundly moving and wildly original comedy. Con-artists Theresa (Winger) and Robert (Jenkins) have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.