‘Warrior’ Season 2 Trailer: Action Drama Returns in October

Cinemax’s riveting dramatic series Warrior will return for a second season in October 2020. The new 10 episode season will find the Tong Wars heating up and Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji) fighting alongside the Hop Wei, as shown in the season’s first official trailer.

The action drama is based on Bruce Lee’s writings and was created by Jonathan Tropper (Banshee). Tropper, Justin Lin (Star Trek Beyond), Andrew Schneider, Brad Kane, Richard Sharkey, and Bruce Lee Entertainment’s Shannon Lee executive produce. Kenneth Lin, Evan Endicott, and Josh Stoddard co-executive produce.

The cast of season two includes Kieran Bew as Bill O’Hara, Celine Buckens as Sophie, Olivia Cheng as Ah Toy, Dianne Doan as Mai Ling, and Dean Jagger as Dylan Leary. Langley Kirkwood plays Walter Buckley, Hoon Lee is Wang Chao, Christian McKay s Mayor Samuel Blake, Joe Taslim is Li Yong, Jason Tobin is Young Jun, Joanna Vanderham plays Penelope, Tom Weston-Jones is Richard Lee, and Perry Yung plays Father Jun.

Joining the cast as regulars for season two are Dustin Nguyen (21 Jump Street), Chen Tang (Mulan), Miranda Raison (Artemis Fowl), and recurring series regular Maria Elena Laas (Vida).

The Plot, Courtesy of Cinemax:

Warrior is a gritty, action-packed crime drama set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the late 19th century. The series follows Ah Sahm (Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family). Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all.







