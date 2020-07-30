Pixar Unveils Details on ‘Luca’ Slated for Summer 2021

Pixar’s just confirmed details of their next new animated feature film, Luca, directed by Academy Award nominee Enrico Casarosa. Luca will arrive in theaters (cross your fingers!) on June 18, 2021.

The Pixar Animation Studios production will be produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). The studio didn’t provide any news on when we can expect to find out who’s involved in the voice cast or additional details on Casarosa’s behind-the-scenes crew.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship. Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca,” stated Enrico Casarosa, director. “So in addition to the beauty and charm of the Italian seaside, our film will feature an unforgettable summer adventure that will fundamentally change Luca.”

Writer/director Enrico Casarosa was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Short Film, Animated category for his 2011 film, La Luna. Casarosa’s credits also include working as a storyboard artist on Up, Ratatouille, and Ice Age.

The Plot, Courtesy of Pixar:

“Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the original animated feature is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta, and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his newfound best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deeply-held secret: he is a sea monster from another world just below the water’s surface.”







