‘KIMI’ Trailer Starring Zoe Kravitz and Rita Wilson

New Line Cinema and HBO Max didn’t release a synopsis for KIMI, but the two-minute trailer lays out the story fairly well. Zoë Kravitz (soon to be seen in The Batman) stars as a “voice stream interpreter” who believes she’s overheard a murder, with the film’s title referring to an Alexa-like device that listens to everything…24/7.

Speaking with IGN, Oscar winner Steven Soderbergh explained his attraction to David Koepp’s script. “I love thrillers, generally speaking. It’s the kind of movie that I like to watch. And so when the opportunity comes along to make a thriller that has something underneath it that keeps it from being single-use plastic, then I’m interested,” said Soderbergh.

In addition to Zoë Kravitz, the cast of KIMI includes Byron Bowers (No Sudden Move), Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon), Erika Christensen (Traffic), Derek DelGaudio (Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself), Robin Givens (Riverdale), Charles Halford (Logan Lucky), Devin Ratray (Side Effects), Jacob Vargas (The 33), and Rita Wilson (Mamma Mia!).

Steven Soderbergh’s creative team includes production designer Philip Messina (the Che films), costume designer Ellen Mirojnick (Logan Lucky, Behind the Candelabra), and composer Cliff Martinez (Contagion, Traffic).

The R-rated thriller will premiere on HBO Max on February 10, 2022.