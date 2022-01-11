‘Dollface’ Season 2 Trailer: Jules Re-enters the Dating Pool

Can you own too many houseplants? The trailer for season two of Hulu’s adult comedy series Dollface proves it is definitely possible. The lengthy trailer arrived one month out from the premiere of season two and shows Jules is ready to move on with life following the events in season one.

Season two consists of 10 episodes and will premiere on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The cast is led by Kat Dennings as Jules Wiley and Brenda Song as Madison Maxwell. Shay Mitchell stars as Stella Cole and Esther Povitsky plays Izzy Levine.

Jordan Weiss created the series and executive produces along with Kat Dennings, Nicole King, showrunner Michelle Nader, and LuckyChap Entertainment’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara. Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan also serve as executive producers.

Hulu released the following description of Dollface season two:

“Season two follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post-pandemic, post-heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.”