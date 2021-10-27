‘West Side Story’ Behind-the Scenes Video with Director Steven Spielberg

The new one-minute sneak peek behind the scenes video of West Side Story features snippets of three-time Oscar winning director Steven Spielberg discussing how happy is to have been able to make this film based on the original 1957 Broadway musical. “I’m just so proud and honored that I got this shot, late in my career,” says Spielberg in the short video.

The 10-time Oscar winning 1961 film adaptation of the Broadway musical starred Natalie Wood as Maria, Richard Beymer as Tony, Russ Tamblyn as Riff, and George Chakiris as Bernardo. The 2021 remake features Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Ana Isabelle as Rosalía, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, and Brian d’Arcy James as Officer Krupke.

Oscar, Emmy, Grammy, Tony, and Peabody Award winner Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 film, plays Valentina, the owner of the store where Tony works. Moreno also serves as an executive producer.

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner adapted the 1957 Broadway show for the screen and executive produces. Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Kevin McCollum produce.

Spielberg’s behind the scenes team includes Tony Award winner Justin Peck as choreographer and Grammy nominee Matt Sullivan as executive music producer. Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori supervised the cast on vocals and Grammy Award winning LA Philharmonic conductor helmed the recording of the score which was arranged by Academy Award nominated composer and conductor David Newman.

20th Century Studios and The Walt Disney Company are targeting a December 10, 2021 theatrical release.

The Plot:

“An adaptation of the original Broadway musical, West Side Story explores young love and tensions between rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks on the streets of 1957 New York.”









