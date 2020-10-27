Diane Keaton leads the cast of the romantic comedy Love, Weddings & Other Disasters from writer/director Dennis Dugan (Grown Ups, Jack and Jill). Saban Films just debuted a new trailer for the romcom which follows multiple storylines and characters searching for love.

In addition to Diane Keaton, the ensemble cast includes Jeremy Irons, Maggie Grace, Jesse McCartney, Chandra West, Diego Boneta, Andrew Bachelor, and Veronica Ferres. Writer/director Dugan produces with Martin Metz, Adrian Politowski, Dan Reardon, and Nadine de Barros.

Saban Film is planning a December 4, 2020 release in theaters (if any are open) and On Demand.

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters Plot:

“With a couple’s impending wedding as the backdrop, Love, Weddings & Other Disasters weaves multiple storylines as it follows the search for love by a colorful group of characters including: an inexperienced wedding planner (Grace) nicknamed “The Wedding Trasher”; a fussy celebrity caterer (Irons); his blind date (Keaton); and a tour-bus guide (Andrew Bachelor) looking for his Cinderella. How their lives and loves intersect is half the fun in this film that proves romance is alive and well… and as crazy as ever!”