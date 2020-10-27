Demi Lovato Will Host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards

E!’s tapped singer/songwriter Demi Lovato as host of this year’s E! People’s Choice Awards. Lovato will handle hosting duties for the awards show which will air live from Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT (tape-delayed on the West Coast).
“Demi Lovato is an international icon and we cannot wait for her to host the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards,” said Jen Neal, General Manager, E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital. “Her authentic presence and dynamic talents will make for an unforgettable night.”
Lovato’s no stranger to the People’s Choice Awards stage having earned five wins from her 12 nominations.
2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Nominees:
MOVIES
Movie of the year
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
“Extraction”
“Hamilton”
“Project Power”
“The Invisible Man”
“The Old Guard”
“Trolls World Tour”
Comedy movie
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
“Like A Boss”
“The Kissing Booth 2”
“The King of Staten Island”
“The Lovebirds”
“The Wrong Missy”
“To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”
“Bill & Ted Face the Music”
Action movie
“Bad Boys for Life”
“Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
“Bloodshot”
“Extraction”
“Mulan”
“Power Project”
“Tenet”
“The Old Guard”
Drama movie
“Hamilton”
“Dangerous Lies”
“Greyhound”
“I Still Believe”
“Invisible Man”
“The High Note”
“The Photograph”
“The Way Back”
Family Movie
“Dolittle”
“My Spy”
“Onward”
“Scoob!”
“Sonic the Hedgehog”
“The Call of the Wild”
“The Willoughbys”
“Trolls World Tour”
Male movie star
Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction”
Jamie Foxx, “Project Power”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Mark Wahlberg, “Spenser Confidential”
Robert Downey Jr., “Dolittle”
Tom Hanks, “Greyhound”
Vin Diesel, “Bloodshot”
Will Smith, “Bad Boys for Life”
Female movie star
Camila Mendes, “Dangerous Lies”
Charlize Theron, “The Old Guard”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man”
Issa Rae, “The Lovebirds”
Margot Robbie, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
Salma Hayek, “Like a Boss”
Tiffany Haddish, “Like A Boss”
Vanessa Hudgens, “Bad Boys for Life”
Drama movie star
Ben Affleck, “The Way Back”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man”
Issa Rae, “The Photograph”
KJ Apa, “I Still Believe”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”
Russell Crowe, “Unhinged”
Tom Hanks, “Greyhound”
Tracee Ellis Ross, “The High Note”
Comedy movie star
David Spade, “The Wrong Missy”
Issa Rae, “The Lovebirds”
Joey King, “The Kissing Booth 2”
Keanu Reeves, “Bill & Ted Face the Music”
Noah Centineo,” To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You”
Pete Davidson, “The King of Staten Island”
Salma Hayek, “Like a Boss”
Will Ferrell, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”
Action movie star
Charlize Theron, “The Old Guard”
Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction”
Jamie Foxx, “Project Power”
John David Washington, “Tenet”
Margot Robbie, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
Vanessa Hudgens, “Bad Boys for Life”
Vin Diesel, “Bloodshot”
Will Smith, “Bad Boys for Life”
TV
Show of the year
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Never Have I Ever”
“Outer Banks”
“The Bachelor”
“The Last Dance”
“The Masked Singer”
“This Is Us”
“Tiger King”
Drama show
“Grey’s Anatomy”
“Law & Order: SVU”
“Outer Banks”
“Ozark”
“Power”
“Riverdale”
“The Walking Dead”
“This Is Us”
Comedy show
“Dead To Me”
“Grown-ish”
“Insecure”
“Modern Family”
“Never Have I Ever”
“Saturday Night Live”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“The Good Place”
Reality show
“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?”
“Below Deck Mediterranean”
“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
“Love & Hip Hop: New York”
“Love Is Blind”
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
“Queer Eye”
Competition show
“American Idol”
“America’s Got Talent”
“Top Chef”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“The Bachelor”
“The Challenge: Total Madness”
“The Masked Singer”
“The Voice”
Male TV star
Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks”
Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Jesse Williams, “Grey’s Anatomy”
Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Steve Carell, “Space Force”
Female TV star
Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”
Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
Lili Reinhart, “Riverdale”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Sofía Vergara, “Modern Family”
Drama TV star
Cole Sprouse, “Riverdale”
Chase Stokes, “Outer Banks”
Danai Gurira, “The Walking Dead”
Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy”
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: SVU”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Comedy TV star
Christina Applegate, “Dead To Me”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Issa Rae, “Insecure”
Jameela Jamil, “The Good Place”
Kate McKinnon, “SNL”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Sofía Vergara, “Modern Family”
Yara Shahidi, “Grown-ish”
Daytime talk show
“Good Morning America”
“Live With Kelly & Ryan”
“Red Table Talk”
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”
“The Kelly Clarkson Show”
“The View”
“The Wendy Williams Show”
“Today”
Nighttime talk show
“Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
“The Late Late Show with James Corden”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
Competition contestant
Gigi Goode, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Hannah Ann Sluss, “The Bachelor”
Jaida Essence Hall, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
Just Sam, “American Idol”
Madison Prewett, “The Bachelor”
Kandi Burruss, “The Masked Singer”
Rob Gronkowski , “The Masked Singer”
Sammie Cimarelli, “The Circle”
Reality star
Antoni Porowski, “Queer Eye”
Darcey and Stacey Silva, “Darcey & Stacey”
Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”
Kandi Burruss, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Kim Kardashian West, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Khloe Kardashian, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”
Lisa Rinna, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”
Porsha Williams, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”
Bingeworthy show
“Cheer”
“Love Is Blind”
“Never Have I Ever”
“Normal People”
“Outer Banks”
“Ozark”
“Schitt’s Creek”
“Tiger King”
Sci-fi/fantasy show
“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”
“Legacies”
“Locke & Key”
“Supergirl”
“Supernatural”
“Wynonna Earp”
“The Flash”
“The Umbrella Academy”
MUSIC
Male artist
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
Female artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Group of the year
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
Song of the year
“Break My Heart,” Dua Lipa
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Intentions,” Justin Bieber
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Savage,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Album of the year
“After Hours,” The Weeknd
“High Off Life,” Future
“Changes,” Justin Bieber
“Chromatica,” Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia,” Dua Lipa
“Folklore,” Taylor Swift
“Map of the Soul: 7,” BTS
“YHLQMDLG,” Bad Bunny
Country artist
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
New artist
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
Music video of the year
“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
“Dynamite,” BTS
“Holy,” Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
“Ice Cream,” BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
“UN DIA,” J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Best collaboration
“Be Kind,” Marshmello & Halsey
“Holy,” Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
“Life Is Good,” Future ft. Drake
“Rain On Me,” Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Rockstar,” DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce),” Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
“WAP,” Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
“Whats Poppin Remix,” Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
Soundtrack song
“About Love,” Marina, “To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You”
“Alexander Hamilton,” Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”
“Boss Bitch,” Doja Cat, “Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn”
“Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera, “Mulan”
“On Me (feat. Ava Max),” Thomas Rhett, “Scoob!”
“Only The Young,” Taylor Swift, Featured in “Miss Americana”
“Rare,” Selena Gomez, “Normal People”
“The Other Side,” SZA x Justin Timberlake, “Trolls World Tour”
POP CULTURE
Social star
Addison Rae
Charli D’ Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlin
Loren Gray
Jojo Siwa
Liza Koshy
Beauty influencer
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
Social celebrity
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
Animal star
Doug The Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
Comedy act
8:46, Dave Chappelle
George Lopez: We’ll Do It for Half
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Jo Koy: In His Elements
Leslie Jones: Time Machine
Pete Davidson: Alive From New York
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
Style star
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya
Game changer
Bubba Wallace
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Pop podcast
“Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain”
“Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”
“Call Her Daddy”
“Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness”
“I Weigh with Jameela Jamil”
“Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad”
“Staying In with Emily & Kumail”
“The Viall Files”