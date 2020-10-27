‘In Treatment’ Returns for Season 4 with Uzo Aduba in the Lead Role

Orange is the New Black‘s Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba will star in season four of HBO’s critically acclaimed drama In Treatment. HBO announced Uzo Aduba will play Dr. Brooke Lawrence, “the therapist at the center of the season.”

Per HBO, “the reimagining of In Treatment brings a diverse trio of patients in session with the observant, empathetic Dr. Brooke Lawrence (Aduba) while she wrestles with her own issues in this half-hour drama series.”

Filming is expected to begin later this year, with HBO targeting a 2021 premiere.

The first three seasons of the award-winning drama starred Gabriel Byrne as Dr. Paul Weston and Dianne Wiest as Dr. Gina Toll. Season one premiered in January 2008 and season three finished up in December 2010.

Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Hagai Levi, Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, and Melissa Bernstein are executive producing. Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby are on board as co-executive producers. In Treatment is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg.

Uzo Aduba won two “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series” Emmy Awards for her performance as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Orange is the New Black. Aduba also earned an “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” Emmy for her work in Mrs. America where she played the iconic Shirley Chisholm. She’s also received Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice awards.

In addition, Aduba was nominated for a Helen Hayes Award in the” Best Supporting Actress in a Play” category for Translations of Xhosa.







