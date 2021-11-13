‘Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson’ New Trailer

FX just released a new trailer for Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson. The film’s part of FX’s “The New York Times Presents” series of documentaries and focuses on that split second in time during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show that Janet Jackson’s nipple was exposed to millions of viewers around the globe.

Set to premiere on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10pm ET on FX and Hulu, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson was directed by Jodi Gomes (One Child Left Behind: The APS Teaching Scandal, The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty) and features interviews with Jackson family members.

Per FX: “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson features rare footage and interviews with several people who were at the controls that night in Houston — including N.F.L. and MTV executives — to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow. With new reporting by The Times, as well as insights from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family, the film illuminates the extraordinary fallout, CBS executive Les Moonves’s role and Justin Timberlake’s parallel career rise.”

Director Gomes serves as a producer and Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, and Stephanie Preiss executive produce. “The New York Times Presents” is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Mary Robertson serves as showrunner on the documentary series.







