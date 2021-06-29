Great news for Good Omens fans…Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as the angel Aziraphale and the demon Crowley in a second season of Good Omens! Amazon Studios and BBC Studios announced the renewal (which fans have been pleading for since season one ended) and confirmed season two is expected to shoot in Scotland later this year.

“Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished,” stated Michael Sheen.

“The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts…,” said David Tennant.

The critically acclaimed series is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s bestselling novel, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. Gaiman is involved as an executive producer and a co-showrunner along with executive producer/director Douglas Mackinnon. Gaiman’s also co-writing season two with executive producer John Finnemore. Rob Wilkins and BBC Studios Productions’ Head of Comedy Josh Cole are also executive producing.

Season two is an Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia production.

“It’s thirty-one years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” explained Neil Gaiman. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens — that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there. I have enlisted some wonderful collaborators, and John Finnemore has come on board to carry the torch with me. There are so many questions people have asked about what happened next (and also, what happened before) to our favourite Angel and Demon. Here are the answers you’ve been hoping for. We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

“Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me. And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side,” added Douglas Mackinnon.

Season one debuted in May 2019 and was an immediate hit on Prime Video. Sheen and Tennant were joined in the first season by Jon Hamm, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, and Mireille Enos.

“Terry and Neil always knew that Crowley and Aziraphale wouldn’t remain content to appear in only one story, and long harboured plans to expand upon their adventures. David and Michael’s stellar performances made this an absolute necessity. Terry would have been delighted with how they brought their characters to life, and just as delighted as I am that a second season is now underway,” said Rob Wilkins.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Amazon Studios and BBC Studios:

The new season will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.







