The official trailer for Netflix’s Firefly Lane introduces Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke playing best friends who’ve stuck together through thick and thin. The series is based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah and, in addition to Heigl and Chalke, stars Ben Lawson, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman, and Beau Garrett.

Series creator/showrunner Maggie Friedman hadn’t read the book prior to being introduced to the story by a producer. Friedman said she immediately fell in love with the story which she describes as focusing on an epic female friendship.

“It’s really about the power of friendships have in shaping our lives. The relationships that make us who we are, and the impact we have on other people, sometimes without even realizing it,” said Friedman when asked what she hopes viewers will take away from the series. “Your soulmate isn’t necessarily the person you marry or fall in love with. Maybe you’ll watch it, and afterward you’ll call your best friend and tell her you love her.”

Friedman executive produces with Katherine Heigl, Stephanie Germain, Shawn Williamson, and Lee Rose. Author Kristin Hannah was involved as a co-executive producer.

The 10 episode season premieres on February 3, 2021.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends.

Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.








