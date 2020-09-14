‘Scare Me’ New Trailer: Storytellers Attempt to Outdo Each Other

Two storytellers stuck in an isolated cabin during a power outage come up with an interesting idea to pass the time in Scare Me‘s new trailer. Their informal challenge goes from friendly to ultra competitive as the night goes on.

The horror comedy from first time feature film director Josh Ruben will premiere on Shudder on October 1, 2020.

Aya Cash (The Boys, You’re the Worst) and writer/director Ruben play the stranded storytellers. Saturday Night Live‘s Chris Redd and Key and Peele‘s Rebecca Drysdale co-star.

The Plot, Courtesy of Shudder:

Fred (Ruben), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Cash), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story.

As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Redd) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.