‘Mary J. Blige’s My Life’ Unveils an Official Trailer and New Poster

Amazon just released the official two minute trailer for the documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life which will premiere on June 25, 2021. The trailer reveals the Amazon Studios original documentary focusing on the life and career of Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will delve into previously unexplored areas, along with featuring Blige’s music.

Oscar winner Vanessa Roth (Freeheld – Best Documentary, Short Subjects) directed and Ashaunna K. Ayars and Q. Nicole Jackson served as producers. Blige, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez, Jeffrey Harleston, and Jody Gerson executive produced.

Mary J. Blige’s My Life Synopsis, Courtesy of Amazon:

Nine-time Grammy-winning recording artist and Academy Award-nominated singer and actress Mary J. Blige set the music world on fire with her trailblazing 1994 LP My Life, a collection of powerful confessionals about her battles with abuse, depression and addiction that forged a profound and enduring connection with millions of fans around the globe.

In Oscar-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth’s documentary Mary J. Blige’s My Life, the singer, producer and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York’s housing projects to international stardom. In the process, she celebrates the 25th anniversary of her most influential work by performing the album live for the first time.









