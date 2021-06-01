‘Atypical’ Season 4 – The Final Season – Set for July Premiere

Netflix has set a July 9, 2021 premiere date for the fourth and final season of the critically acclaimed series, Atypical. Season four will finish up Sam’s story over the course of 10 half-hour episodes.

The family comedy stars Keir Gilchrist as Sam Gardner. Jennifer Jason Leigh returns as Sam’s mom, Elsa, and Michael Rapaport reprises his role as Sam’s father, Doug. Brigette Lundy-Paine rounds out the family as Sam’s sister, Casey. The cast also includes Amy Okuda, Jenna Boyd, Graham Rogers, Fivel Stewart, Nik Dodani, Tal Anderson, Domonique Brown, Naomi Rubin, and Kimia Behpoornia. Sara Gilbert returns to guest star in the final season.

Atypical was created by showrunner Robia Rashid. Rashid also serves as an executive producer along with Mary Rohlich and Seth Gordon.

In support of the final season’s premiere date announcement, Netflix has released a batch of new photos from the upcoming fourth season.

The Season 4 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

Atypical tells the story of Sam Gardner (Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum looking for love and independence. In the fourth and final season, each character faces a challenge they never anticipated and Sam sets his sights on a nearly impossible goal.







