‘Station 19’ Season 4 Episode 16: Finale Photos, Plot, and Trailer

By
Rebecca Murray
-

A wedding, relationship issues, and a life-threatening emergency are in store on ABC’s Station 19 season four episode 16. The season finale – “Forever and Ever, Amen” – will air on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season four cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan is Dean Miller, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, and Stefania Spampinato stars as Carina DeLuca.

Season finale guest stars include Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Rick Worthy as Anthony Hughes, and Svetlana Efremova as Lenya Hughes.

“Forever and Ever, Amen” Plot: Maya addresses some unresolved family issues, and the crew takes matters into their own hands when faced with a life-or-death moment on scene. Meanwhile, Andy and Sullivan’s marriage is put to the test.

Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16
A scene from the ‘Station 19’ season 4 finale (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)
Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16
Season 4 of ‘Station 19’ concludes with episode 16 airing June 3, 2021 (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)
Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16
Jason George and Barrett Doss in season 4 episode 16 (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)
Station 19 Season 4 Episode 16
Carlos Miranda in season 4 episode 16, the season finale (ABC/Ron Batzdorff)



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR