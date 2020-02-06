Viola Davis to Star as Michelle Obama in ‘First Ladies’

Oscar winner Viola Davis (Fences) is set to star as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s first season of First Ladies which has just been greenlit by Showtime. Davis is also executive producing the hour-long drama.

In addition to Michelle Obama, season one will focus on First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.

Author Aaron Cooley (Four Seats: A Thriller of the Supreme Court) created the series and is on board as a writer and executive producer. Julius Tennon, Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash, Five Feet Apart), Jeff Gaspin (Rhythm + Flow, L.A.’s Finest), Brad Kaplan (Mr. Church), and Aaron Cooley are also on board as executive producers.

“Throughout our history, presidents’ spouses have wielded remarkable influence, not only on the nation’s leaders but on the country itself.” said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “First Ladies fits perfectly within the Showtime wheelhouse of drama and politics, revealing how much personal relationships impact both domestic and global events. Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn’t be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series.”

Showtime has not announced who will play Eleanor Roosevelt or Betty Ford. The network also did not confirm a targeted premiere date.

Plot Description, Courtesy of Showtime:

“In the East Wing of the White House, many of history’s most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. This series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of these enigmatic women, with season one focusing on Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama.”







