‘Mixtape’ Trailer: Remember When Those Were a Thing?

Netflix just released the official trailer and poster for Mixtape, an upbeat, quirky coming of age comedy about a teen who tries to connect with her late parents via a mixtape. Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen stars as the teen’s grandmother who’s dealing with the death of her daughter in her own way.

In addition to Julie Bowen, the cast includes Gemma Brooke Allen, Audrey Hsieh, Olga Petsa, Jackson Rathbone, and Nick Thune. Valerie Weiss directs from a screenplay by Stacey Menear, with Gil Netter and Jim Wedaa producing.

Netflix has set a December 3, 2021 release.

Netflix released the following description of Mixtape:

On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape.

Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Petsa); and Anti (Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who’s the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.