‘Monster’ Trailer Brings Walter Dean Myers’ Novel to Life

Netflix has released the first trailer for Monster, based on the critically acclaimed, award-winning novel by Walter Dean Myers. The trailer sets up the story of a teenager, played by Kelvin Harrison, Jr., who goes from honor student to murder suspect.

The cast also includes Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Rakim Mayers, Nasir ‘Nas’ Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, and John David Washington. Anthony Mandler directed the legal drama and Radha Blank, Colen C. Wiley, and Janece Shaffer adapted Myers’ novel.

Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Aaron L. Gilbert, Mike Jackson, and Edward Tyler Nahem served as producers.

Netflix has set a May 7, 2021 release date.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Monster tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.”