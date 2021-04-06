‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 8 Photos: “Ouroboros” Preview

Fox’s Prodigal Son will return from its midseason two break with an episode that finds Alan Cumming – briefly introduced in episode seven – investigating Endicott’s death. Season two episode eight, “Ouroboros,” will air on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright and Michael Sheen as his serial killer dad, Dr. Martin Whitly. Bellamy Young is Jessica Whitly, Halson Sage plays Ainsley Whitly, Lou Diamond Phillips is NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo. Aurora Perrineau plays Dani Powell, Keiko Agena is Dr. Edrisa Tanaka, and Frank Harts is JT Tarmel.

“Ouroboros” Plot: When world-famous Europol profiler Simon Hoxley (Cumming) shows up in New York and claims that Major Crimes’ current case is connected to the discovery of Endicott’s body overseas, Bright fears he and Ainsley’s secret is about to be exposed.

Meanwhile, Martin gets to know Dr. Vivian Capshaw.

Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright, a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Dr. Martin Whitly was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroyo, includes Detectives Dani Powell, JT Tarmel and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka.

Season two picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after his sister Ainsley’s shocking actions in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother Jessica Whitly from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations.