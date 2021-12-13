‘Fantasy Island’ Holiday Special Preview: Photos, Plot, and Air Date

Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Kiara Barnes and Roselyn Sanchez in the all-new two-hour holiday special, “Welcome to the Snow Globe” episode of FANTASY ISLAND (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)

Fox’s Fantasy Island returns for a special two-hour holiday special airing on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT. The network just released new photos from the special which features series regulars along with guest stars Lindsey Kraft (Grace & Frankie), Eddie Cahill (NCIS: New Orleans), and Mackenzie Astin (You).

The cast is led by Roselyn Sánchez as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful) plays Ruby Akuda and John Gabriel Rodriguez (Rosewood) is Javier.

Fox officially renewed the one-hour drama in November 2021 but hasn’t yet announced a season two premiere date.

“Welcome to the Snow Globe” Plot: A businesswoman’s (guest star Lindsey Kraft) fantasy of a perfect Christmas and meeting Mr. Right (guest star Eddie Cahill) tests Roarke in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Mr. Jones (guest star Mackenzie Astin) faces his past, while a new Secret Santa tradition has Ruby and Javier looking to the future.

Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Lindsey Kraft and Geri-Nikole Love in the “Welcome to the Snow Globe holiday special (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)
Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Roselyn Sanchez and Kiara Barnes in two-hour holiday special (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)
Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Andrew Lukich and Lindsey Kraft in “Welcome to the Snow Globe” (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)
Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Andrew Lukich and Roselyn Sanchez in the all-new two-hour holiday special (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)
Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Lindsey Kraft and Alain Uy in the holiday special (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)
Fantasy Island Holiday Special
Geri-Nikole Love and Mackenzie Astin in the all-new two-hour holiday special (Photo by Jack Zeman © 2022 FOX Media LLC)




