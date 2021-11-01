‘Moonfall’ Teaser Trailer: Earth’s About to be Destroyed, Again, by Roland Emmerich

Equally as entertaining as the trailer for Lionsgate’s Moonfall are the comments under it on YouTube. It’s pointed out…repeatedly…how much Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence, 2012, The Day After Tomorrow) loves to destroy Earth and how his latest action thriller’s trailer feels a lot like a Transformers movie minus the transforming robots.

The cast of Emmerich’s new disaster film includes Halle Berry (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Michael Peña (Narcos: México), Charlie Plummer (Spontaneous), and Kelly Yu (Twenty). Eme Ikwuakor (On My Block), Carolina Bartczak (Death of a Ladies’ Man), and Donald Sutherland (Trust) also star.

Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen co-wrote the script, with Kloser and Emmerich producing.

Lionsgate will release Moonfall in theaters on February 4, 2022.

The Plot:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley) believes her.

