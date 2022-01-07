‘Moonfall’ Trailer Starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson

Don’t Look Up featured a comet ready to wipe out Earth but in Roland Emmerich’s latest disaster epic, Moonfall, it’s the Moon we need to be worried about. And just like in Don’t Look Up, the powers that be are unwilling to believe our planet’s in serious trouble.

The cast of the sci-fi thriller also includes Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland.

Director Roland Emmerich co-wrote the screenplay with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich and Kloser also serve as producers.

Lionsgate released the following official synopsis for the 2022 action film:

“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Bradley, Game of Thrones) believes her.

These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Moonfall will open in theaters on February 4, 2022.








