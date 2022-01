The San Diego Film Critics Society usually marches to a beat of its own and doesn’t necessarily fall in line with other groups during awards season. The 2021 San Diego Film Critics Society nominations are a mixed bag of both the usual suspects – Belfast, Dune, and The Power of the Dog – and films that weren’t mentioned quite as often on other lists – Mass, CODA, and In the Heights.

If my math’s correct, the group (of which I’m a current member and past president) spread our nominations out to include 46 different films, with Belfast topping the list with 12 nominations. Dune picked up nine, The Power of the Dog scored eight, and Nightmare Alley and Mass tied with seven nominations each. CODA was nominated in six categories and In the Heights earned five nominations.

Winners will be announced on January 10, 2022.

2021 SAN DIEGO FILM CRITICS SOCIETY NOMINEES:

Best Picture:

BELFAST

CODA

DUNE

MASS

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Director:

Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Guillermo del Toro, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Maggie Gyllenhaal, THE LOST DAUGHTER

Denis Villeneuve, DUNE

Best Actor:

Nicolas Cage, PIG

Benedict Cumberbatch, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Peter Dinklage, CYRANO

Andrew Garfield, TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Jude Hill, BELFAST

Best Actress:

Caitriona Balfe, BELFAST

Olivia Colman, THE LOST DAUGHTER

Penelope Cruz, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Emilia Jones, CODA

Kristen Stewart, SPENCER

Best Supporting Actor:

Ben Affleck, THE TENDER BAR

Ciaran Hinds, BELFAST

Jason Isaacs, MASS

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Supporting Actress:

Cate Blanchett, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Arian DeBose, WEST SIDE STORY

Ann Dowd, MASS

Ruth Negga, PASSING

Martha Plimpton, MASS

Best Comedic Performance:

Bradley Cooper, LICORICE PIZZA

Leonardo DiCaprio, DON’T LOOK UP

Jamie Dornan, BARB AND STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR

David Harbour, BLACK WIDOW

Simon Rex, RED ROCKET

Best Youth Performance (Performers under the age of 16):

Mckenna Grace, GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE

Jude Hill, BELFAST

Daniel Ranieri, THE TENDER BAR

Saniyya Sidney, KING RICHARD

Demi Singleton, KING RICHARD

Best Original Screenplay:

Pedro Almodovar, PARALLEL MOTHERS

Kenneth Branagh, BELFAST

Fran Kranz, MASS

Adam McKay, DON’T LOOK UP

Michael Sarnoski, PIG

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Jane Campion, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Joel Coen, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Rebecca Hall, PASSING

Sian Heder, CODA

Best Documentary:

FLEE

MY NAME IS PAULI MURRAY

SUMMER OF SOUL

VAL

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND

Best Animated Film:

ENCANTO

FLEE

LUCA

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON

Best Foreign Language Film:

DRIVE MY CAR

I’M YOUR MAN

LAMB

PARALLEL MOTHERS

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD

Best Editing:

Úna Ní Dhonghalle, BELFAST

Paula Huidobro, CODA

Myron Kerstein, IN THE HEIGHTS

Joshua L. Pearson, SUMMER OF SOUL

Joe Walker, DUNE

Best Cinematography:

Alice Brooks, IN THE HEIGHTS

Bruno Delbonnel, THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Greig Fraser, DUNE

Dan Laustsen, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Ari Wegner, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Production Design:

Jim Clay, BELFAST

Tamara Deverell, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Grant Major, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Patrice Vermette, Richard Roberts, Zsuzsanna Sipos, DUNE

Best Visual Effects:

DUNE

THE GREEN KNIGHT

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Best Costumes:

Jenny Beavan, CRUELLA

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

Antionette Messam, THE HARDER THEY FALL

Jacqueline West, Bob Morgan, DUNE

Janty Yates, HOUSE OF GUCCI

Best Sound Design:

Malte Bieler, Brandon Jones, A QUIET PLACE PART II

Simon Chase, James Mather, BELFAST

Theo Green, Dave Whitehead, DUNE

Nathan Robitaille, NIGHTMARE ALLEY

Dave Whitehead, THE POWER OF THE DOG

Best Use of Music:

BELFAST

CRUELLA

IN THE HEIGHTS

LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

WEST SIDE STORY

Breakthrough Artist:

Alana Haim, LICORICE PIZZA

Jude Hill, BELFAST

Emilia Jones, CODA

Fran Kranz, MASS

Anthony Ramos, IN THE HEIGHTS

Best Ensemble:

DON’T LOOK UP

DUNE

THE HARDER THEY FALL

IN THE HEIGHTS

MASS