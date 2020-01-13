Morbius Teaser Trailer Reveals Jared Leto’s Tranformation Into a Vampire

The first teaser trailer for Morbius asks how far we’re allowed to go to fix something that’s broken. The answer: “Until the remedy is worse than the disease.”

Jared Leto plunges back into the comic book world, starring as Dr. Michael Morbius in this Columbia Pictures and Marvel release. The cast also includes Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Adria Arjona as Martine Bancroft, Al Madrigal as Agent Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson as Simon Stroud, and Jared Harris.

Daniel Espinosa directed from a screenplay by Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Art Marcum, and Matt Holloway (story by Sazama and Sharpless). Matt Tolmach, Avi Arad, and Lucas Foster produced, with Louise Rosner executive producing.

The Morbious Plot:

“One of Marvel’s most compelling and conflicted characters comes to the big screen as Oscar® winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero, Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder, and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. What at first appears to be a radical success soon reveals itself to be a remedy potentially worse than the disease.”