Legends of Tomorrow “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5” Photos and Plot

The epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover wraps up with part five, the Legends of Tomorrow‘s portion of The CW’s superhero event. The network’s unveiled a batch of photos from the final portion of the crossover which will air on January 14, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT, immediately following Arrow‘s part four.

Gregory Smith directed “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part 5” from a script by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.

Legends of Tomorrow season five stars Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Brandon Routh as Ray Palmer/Atom, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heywood/Steel, and Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Charlie. Tala Ashe is Zari Adrianna Tomaz, Matt Ryan is Constantine, Jes Macallan is Ava Sharpe, Courtney Ford is Nora Darhk, and Ramona Young plays Mona Wu.

The “Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five” Plot – THE EARTH-SHATTERING “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS” CROSSOVER CONCLUDES – “Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.”