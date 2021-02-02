‘Moxie’ Trailer and Poster: Let’s Hear It for Female Empowerment!

Netflix welcomes viewers to the revolution that is Moxie, directed by and starring Amy Poehler. The streaming service just released the official trailer and a new poster for the coming-of-age female empowerment film set to premiere on March 3, 2021.

In addition to Amy Poehler, the cast includes Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Nico Hiraga, Sydney Park, Josephine Langford, and Clark Gregg. Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Anjelika Washington, Charlie Hall, Sabrina Haskett, Ike Barinholtz, and Marcia Gay Harden also star.

Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer adapted Jennifer Mathieu’s novel for the screen. Poehler, Kim Lessing, and Morgan Sackett served as producers.

Amy Poehler’s previous directing credits include multiple episodes of Parks and Recreation, an episode of Broad City, as well as the 2019 feature film, Wine Country, starring Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Rachel Dratch. Poehler’s currently busy at work directing a Lucy and Desi documentary.

The Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

“Vivian (Robinson), a seemingly shy 16-year-old, has always preferred to keep her head down and fly under the radar. But when the arrival of a new student (Pascual-Peña) forces her to examine the unchecked behavior of her fellow students running rampant at her high school, Vivian realizes she’s fed up.

Inspired by her mother’s (Poehler) rebellious past, Vivian anonymously publishes an underground zine called Moxie to expose bias and wrongdoing in her high school, and unexpectedly sparks a movement. Now at the center of a revolution, Vivian begins to forge new friendships with other young women and allies, reaching across the divide of cliques and clubs as they learn to navigate the highs and lows of high school together.”