‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Episode 9 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

ABC’s The Good Doctor season four episode nine directed by Felipe Rodriguez has one of the season’s most unusual titles – “Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices.” The series is taking a three week break between episodes eight and nine, returning to ABC’s primetime schedule on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast of season four includes Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, and Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman. Christina Chang plays Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann is Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Alex Park and Paige Spara stars as Lea Dilallo.

Episode nine guest stars include Emmet Preciado as Rio Gutierrez, X. Mayo as Zara Norton, Priscilla Faia as Dr. Cintia D’Souza, Johnathan Sousa as Eliz Simpson, and Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin. Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin, and Summer Brown also guest stars.

“Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices” Plot: Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.

Series Description, Courtesy of ABC:

Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital’s surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives.