Aladdin star Mena Massoud guest stars on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season two episode four, “Friends with Benefits.” Episode four will air on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season two’s cast is led by Emmy Award nominee Rob Lowe (The West Wing) as Owen Strand. Gina Torres is Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein plays T.K. Strand, Sierra Aylina McClain is Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack stars as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam returns as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael L. Silva plays Carlos Reyes, and Julian Works is Mateo Chavez.

“Friends with Benefits” Plot: The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down, as Grace helps a dominatrix and her slave involved in a shocking situation. Meanwhile, Owen and Gwyneth struggle to label their new relationship and a man from Marjan’s past re-enters back in her life.

Season 2 Description, Courtesy of Fox:

The 126 welcomes new Paramedic Captain TOMMY VEGA (Torres) to the crew. Tommy was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform eight years ago to raise her twin daughters. When her husband’s restaurant went under due to the devastation of the pandemic, she has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

Additionally, Owen is reunited with his ex-wife and T.K.’s mother, GWYNETH (guest star Lisa Edelstein), and the former couple re-discover the spark they once shared. As Owen finds out his cancer is in remission, he receives news that could change his life forever.