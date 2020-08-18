‘Becoming’ Trailer: Exploring the Origin Stories of 10 Celebs

Disney+’s upcoming docuseries Becoming explores pivotal moments in the lives of 10 athletes, actors, and musicians. The new trailer just rolled out briefly spotlights each of the 10 celebrities who are the focus of the 10 episode original documentary series.

All episodes of Becoming will be available to Disney+ subscribers on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Becoming is an ESPN Films, The SpringHill Company, Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios, and ITV America production. LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Brent Montgomery, Joe Weinstock, Jordana Hochman, and Rebecca Bruno are executive producers.

The Plot, Courtesy of Disney+:

The insightful and uplifting series tells the origin stories of 10 talented athletes, entertainers, and musicians including Adam Devine, Anthony Davis, Ashley Tisdale, Caleb McLaughlin, Candace Parker, Colbie Caillat, Julianne Hough, Nick Cannon, Nick Kroll, and Rob Gronkowski.

In this documentary-style series, shot in vérité, each episode centers around a visit to the celebrity’s hometown, touring important locations central to their upbringing. A supporting cast of family members, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends are interviewed, sharing rarely heard anecdotes and insights into the star’s “becoming” story.









