Black Widow Super Bowl Spot Starring Scarlett Johannson

Scarlett Johannson returns as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow in Marvel Studio’s Black Widow, the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new 30-second Super Bowl spot finds Black Widow revealing that we don’t know everything about her and that The Avengers weren’t her first family.

The cast also includes Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Ray Winstone, William Hurt, and O-T Fagbenle also star. Cate Shortland directed from a screenplay by Jac Schaeffer, Ned Benson, and Eric Pearson. Kevin Feige produced, and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Nigel Gostelow, and Scarlett Johansson executive produced.

Black Widow will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2020.

The Plot:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.