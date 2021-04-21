‘New Order’ Trailer Depicts Class Warfare Taken to New Level

Neon’s just released a full trailer and new poster for the thriller New Order, written, directed, produced, and edited by Michel Franco (Chronic, Las Hijas de Abril). The trailer reveals a high society wedding that’s interrupted by the appearance of uninvited guests who aren’t there just to drink some champagne and snag a piece of wedding cake.

The cast includes Naian González Norvind, Diego Boneta, Mónica Del Carmen, Fernando Cuautle, Eligio Melendez, Dario Yazbek, Roberto Medina, Lisa Owen, and Gustavo Sánchez Parra.

Writer/director Michel Franco’s behind the scenes team includes director of photography Yves Cape, co-editor Oscar Figueroa Jara, production designer Claudio Ramirez Castelli, and costume designer Gabriela Fernandez.

Neon has set a May 21, 2021 theatrical release date.

The Plot:

Conceived six years ago, Michel Franco’s near-future dystopia feels ripped from headlines that haven’t yet been written. While protests rage in the streets, Marianne’s high society family prepares for her wedding. At first, only splatters of green paint andthe appearance of Rolando, a former employee seeking emergency medical funds, intrude on the festivities. But soon the party is unable to keep the reckoning at bay, and what follows is a swift disintegration of law and order defined first by class lines, then by disastrous government recapitulation.