The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow returns to the network’s primetime lineup on May 2, 2021 with season six episode one. “Ground Control to Sara Lance” was directed by Kevin Mock from a script James Eagan and Mark Bruner.

Season six’s cast is led by Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary and includes Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heat Wave, Nick Zano as Dr. Nate Heyood/Steel, Tala Ashe as Zari Tarazi, Jes Macallan as Ava Sharpe, and Matt Ryan as John Constantine. Adam Tsekhman plays Gary Green, Olivia Swann is Astra Logue, Shayan Sobhian is Behrad Tarazi, and Lisseth Chavez is Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz.

“Ground Control to Sara Lance” Plot: A MISSING CAPTAIN – After a night of celebrating their beating the Fates, the Legends quickly discover that Sara (Lotz) is missing. Trying to keep it together, the Legends are shocked to discover that she was taken by Aliens. Ava (Macallan) sends Rory (Purcell) and Behrad (Sobhian) to follow a lead on who can possibly help them find Sara, while Constantine (Ryan) tries to work his magic.

Meanwhile, Sara does all she can to try to escape, which includes releasing Aliens into the timeline, but is shocked to learn who one of her kidnappers turns out to be.

The Season Six Description, Courtesy of The CW:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre … space aliens!

After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. Fighting against aliens in the timeline while also working to bring back their missing teammate, it will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine; a semi-reformed arsonist and Waverider O.G., Mick Rory; a historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood; a fresh out of Hell Astra Logue; and a brother-sister air-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi and Behrad Tarazi to save the world (and beyond) for a sixth time.

They must recruit a new Legend, a gun-totin' Texan named Spooner who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she's just crazy.








